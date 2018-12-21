Watch These Shelter Dogs Hilariously React To Magic Tricks

This is so cute! John Stessel is a magician and he teamed up with TBS and an animal shelter in New York to perform some magic tricks for dogs and their reactions are PRICELESS.

Stessel was excited to perform for the dogs and the shelter is hoping that this will help their dogs get adopted.

The first dog in this clip, Cali, is wondering what kind of witchcraft is being performed, while Teragon doesn't seem to care at all and only wants belly rubs.

"They just wanted to be loved," Stessel said. "Each one of them would be perfect to find their own forever home."

You can check out the whole, hilarious video here! And when you're done with that, make sure you give your dog some extra hugs and kisses.