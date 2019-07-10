Watch The Indians Mascots Recreate The Drew Carey Show Intro

Everyone from Cleveland loves Drew Carey and like everybody else, I was always a huge fan of the show. I was just a baby when the show began airing, but I grew up watching it with my parents! If little-me had to pick between watching a kids show or watching The Drew Carey Show, I would've picked the latter.

But now that the All Star madness has just about ended in Cleveland, Slider, Ketchup, Mustard, and Onion decided to pay tribute to both the game and Drew Carey in the best way possible- by recreating The Drew Carey Show intro! And who made a cameo? Drew Carey himself!

Video of Cleveland Indians Mascots Drew Carey Show Theme Song

Video of Cleveland Rocks - The Drew Carey Show (Season 3)

I love everything about this.