A 103-Year-Old Mayfield Village Man Got a Surprise Parade to Lift His Spirits

James Edward Shelby is a 103-year-old WWII vet who, up until the coronavirus pandemic, was a real social butterfly. He has a 91-year-old girlfriend he saw regularly and also enjoyed playing cards with his friends. Unfortunately, since the pandemic hit Ohio, he has been living in quarantine and has been having a difficult time adjusting to this new way of life. James' son, Kevin, decided they needed to find a way to cheer him up.

Yesterday, 50-60 decorated cars drove past his home to help celebrate James- even his girlfriend was part of the parade!