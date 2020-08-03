Watch a Medina Resident Capture a Lightning Strike From 500 Feet Away

Check this out- as Medina resident Billy Kosco was recording the storms that hit most of Northeast Ohio on Saturday, a bolt of lightning struck only 500 feet away from him!

Lightning just struck in our neighbors backyard about 500 feet away. Everybody is okay. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/FK1NF9dVrB — Medina WeatherCast (@MedinaWxCast) August 2, 2020

Nobody was injured, but Kosco was clearly very freaked out. But he got a pretty cool video that most residential people don't get! The closest thing I have to this is a video from my best friend's brother when we got that horrible tornado warning in Medina in May of 2014. The funnel cloud passed right through their backyard and neighborhood about 10 minutes before I dropped her off at her house after we had spent the day shopping in Columbus. Boy oh boy do I have some stories about what that night was like- but I don't have anything like this. Glad you're safe, Billy!