Help Blackjack Find His Furever Home

I work part time at the Cleveland Animal Protective League. I'm so passionate about animals and finding a way to help them, even when I'm not at work. So in attempt to help, last week, I wrote about Empress Tuna- a beautiful mama cat at the APL who had been there since April. Well guess what? She was adopted over the weekend! So now, I would like everyone to meet Blackjack!

Blackjack is a Chinese Shar-Pei who is very sweet but can be hilariously stubborn. He loves going for walks, but don't try to cut his walk short- if he knows his route, he is sticking to it! He doesn't really like to stray from routine and it's probably because he's a senior dog. Blackjack knows what he wants and when he wants it, whether it's his walk, a nap, or treats! He's pretty small and loves to bury himself inside his oversized pillow (sometimes you can't see him because of how big his pillow is). Blackjack came to us at the APL in November because his owner of 8 years was moving and unfortunately, dogs are not allowed in the apartment where he lives.

Photo Courtesy of Miranda Duncan

Blackjack is a little shy, so it's best to go very slow with him- taking things too fast will make him uncomfortable. If you have other dogs and/or children, Blackjack would love to meet them before going home with you. He's lived with other dogs before, but it's always best to make sure all dogs get along before bringing a new one home, and Blackjack doesn't have much experience with children. He's up to date on his shots and he tested negative for heartworm. He's available for adoption at the Cleveland APL's main shelter in Tremont! With Blackjack, you'll hit the jackpot.