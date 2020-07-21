Michael Symon Reveals the Secret to the Perfect S'more

It's summertime in the middle of a global pandemic. A lot of us are still spending more time at home than outside of it and honestly, there is nothing wrong with that. Personally, I have enjoyed the time home since March- my routine really hasn't changed much (although I really miss going to the movie theatre). One thing I find myself doing more is cooking and baking. I'm trying out new receipes for meal prep and making more of my homemade treats because my fiance loves them. But Chef Michael Symon's trick to making the perfect s'more just got added to my list of things to try.

In all my years of making s'mores, I have never tried this trick. My friends have never done it, I've never done it- up until today, I had never heard about this. I just always hoped the heat from the marshmallow would melt the chocolate. It kind of does, but it definitely doesn't melt the chocolate well enough. I recently tried a s'more with a Reese's cup on it instead of a chocolate bar- I thought THAT was a game changer.

Though the days have been uncomfortably hot and humid, the weather overall has been gorgeous. Lots of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Now is the perfect time to try this s'mores trick.