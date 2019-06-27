How To Commute During The MLB All-Star Week

So the MLB All-Star week is right around the corner. It all starts next Friday when Twenty One Pilots kicks off the whole thing with a concert outside the Huntington Convention Center. I can tell you right now as a Twenty One Pilots fan, expect the concert to be the very start of the crowds, delays, incresed parking prices, and even surge pricing from ride share services. And not just for next Friday- for the entirety of the week.

Information about parking restrictions has not been released yet, but you should plan for your regular parking garage to cost more and you might not want to rely on street parking (especially those of us who work in the heart of downtown). I checked the event schedule for my garage and it's telling me that during the actual All-Star game, parking will be about $60 during the day. I already get to work every morning at 4:30, but with the bars staying open late and the conveince of my parking garage being a three minute walk to Progressive Field, I plan on getting to work way earlier than usual.

If you work during the day, try to carpool and split the cost of parking amongst your coworkers as parking prices will vary depending on where in Cleveland you're going. And keep in mind what traffic will be like- we all know how backed up the roads can get downtown and on the highways during rush hour, so imagine that with all of the people attending the different events that will be happening throughout downtown.

And don't forget that RTA is always an affordable option. You can ride the rapid or ride the bus, whichever is easiest for you. I always think about how many roads were closed and how much parking cost the night the Cavs won the championship (that was a nightmare trying to get to work), when the RNC was in town (my route to work changed every day depending on road closures), and when the Indians were in the World Series (I've never seen parking cost so much).

Click here to see road closures. Stay safe out there and I'll say it one last time- PLAN AHEAD!