Socially Distant Movie Theater Seating is Not an Excuse to be On Your Phone

As movie theaters are reopening across Ohio, I would like to remind you that just because you won't be seated directly next to someone doesn't mean you should be on your phone the entire movie. no matter what, it is going to be a huge distraction to someone- it might be a distraction to your family, your partner, your friend, or the stranger sitting in the row behind you.

We've all waited a long time for movie theaters to start to reopen so we can see new and old movies. Please, for the love of god, stay off your phone. Ever since we moved closer to Cleveland, every time we go to a movie, the person next to me is ALWAYS on their phone. And honestly, it's never young kids- it is always adults who are about my age or older. It is the most distracting and annoying thing. Personally, I always turn my phone off and put it in my purse. Whoever needs me can wait because I am trying to enjoy a movie.

Movie theaters have been working really hard to get safety measures put in place. They have been eager to open for a long time. I love the drive in, but I also have quite a few new movies on my list that I would like to see. Please, don't ruin this experience for me and other people who love movies. If you can't stay off of your phone for a couple of hours, then you shouldn't have come to the theater.

Theaters are going to look different now. Masks will also be required except for when you're eating and drinking inside the theater, employees will receive daily health screenings, and the concession stand will have a reduced menu. You can check out the reopening schedule and other safety measures the three major theater companies are taking here, here, and here.

I know I am not alone in being excited about movie theaters reopening. I emphasize that socially distant seating is not an excuse to be on your phone. Take a break for a few hours and enjoy the film, old or new.