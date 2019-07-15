Check Out This Awesome Mural At A Cleveland Gym

We all know Cleveland loves its sports teams. We are die hard fans through thick and thin! And what else does Cleveland love? Movies based on our sports teams, which is why Major League is an iconic film in the CLE. It's legendary. It actually comes in at #10 on the MLB's list of best baseball movies.

So this gym right here in Cleveland decided to pay tribute to the film with an INCREDIBLE mural. The Ricky Vaughn painting is actually part of one giant art piece the gym has.

Video of Cleveland gym home to new Ricky &#039;Wild Thing&#039; Vaughn mural

This is so cool and this guy is obviously really talented! You can see the end result here.