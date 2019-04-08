Myles Garrett Is Hosting A Doggy Play Date

April 8, 2019
The weather has been absolutely gorgeous the past few days and not only have I enjoyed it, but my dogs have also enjoyed it! Our dogs are absolutely loving the fresh air and warm sunshine! But who else is loving this? Defensive end Myles Garrett and his dog, Gohan! Yes, he named his dog after a character from Dragon Ball Z.

Gohan is a new addition to the Garrett family and Myles wants him to enjoy some play time and socialization with other dogs! That's why he has invited you to come to Kirtland to hang out!

The catch? He will not be signing autographs. But if you ask nicely, maybe you can get a picture with him and his pup! All he asks is that your dog (or dogs) are up to date on all their vaccines.

