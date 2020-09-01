A Mysterious Object Was Found in the Olentangy River

During the annual Olentangy River Clean-Up, a very mysterious item was found- but no one knows what it was! It was found in the river and weighed in at over 880 lbs! What in the world (or out of this world) could it be? Could it be aliens? Probably not, but until I can get some confirmation on what this item is, I'm going with aliens.

Unfortunately, we will never know. The large, metal item was recycled with the cash donated to the Olentangy Watershed Alliance. The Facebook comments have a lot of answers that sound right, but they all vary from each other. Do you know what this item could be?