Narwhal The Unicorn Dog Will Live At The Rescue That Saved His Life

You know Narwhal, right? I'm not talking about Mr. Narwhal from Elf who was hoping Buddy would find his dad- I'm talking about the adorable puppy born with a tail on his head!

Narwhal was found by Mac's Mission in MIssouri, alone and abandoned in the cold. The poor thing probably would've passed had he not been saved by the organization. Irresponsible breeding is probably what led to Narwhal being born with a tail on his head thus explaining his abandonment. Since he was found, Mac's Missions has received over 300 applications for him and they said it has been very difficult to sort through the applications to find the right adopter.

Unfortunately, while there have been kind and loving people who want to adopt him, the rescue has also received disturbing messages, including death threats. While those of us who work in animal rescue are worried for the safety and wellbeing of every animal after adoption, to receive disturbing messages geared toward an innocent puppy is alarming. Because of this, Mac's Mission has decided that they will keep Narwhal to become a spokedog, just like Mac currently is. They are also hoping they can get him trained and certified to be a therapy dog.

The founder of Mac's Mission is concerned that Narwhal will be mistreated and used for money due to his unique feature. She said that if anybody is going to make money off of him, they'd rather it be from responsible people who will put the money back into the rescue, not for personal gain.