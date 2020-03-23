It's National Puppy Day and Dogs Are Still Available for Adoption

Today is National Puppy Day! But let's be honest, all dogs, no matter their ages, are still puppies. Our Layla is 7 and she's still a puppy to us! Despite the statewide stay at home order, adoption facilities are still considered essential and still up and running. The Cleveland APL, City Kennels, and County Kennels are still doing adoptions, but by appointment only.

What better way to celebrate National Puppy Day than by adopting a dog who is looking for their forever home? Call your local animal shelter to see how they are operating and schedule a meet and greet! My personal favorite dogs at the APL right now are Bella Bee and Twisted Sister (adorably nicknamed 'Twisty' or 'Sissy' by the staff). We also have dogs available to adopt in foster homes, so you can contact us about setting up meet and greets with those dogs! Might I suggest Buddy or Jamaica? Friendship APL in Elyria has some younger dogs available to adoption too! That's where our very own Slats adopted his little buddy, Bucky. I personally can't say enough nice things about Save Ohio Strays, where both of our dogs came from. They don't have a physical shelter as everything is foster based, but they take great care of their animals! They don't have a lot of dogs available for adoption right now, but I know the few they have are cared for and loved deeply.

There are a lot of adoption facilities in the area, so if you're considering adding a furry friend to your family, please adopt! We all have wonderful dogs who are ready for their forever homes. There might not be a lot of puppies available for adoption right now, but there are plenty of older dogs who are in need of loving homes too.