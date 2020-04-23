Northeast Ohio Man Surprises His Wife With A Cancun Vacation At Home

Todd and Rebecca Tolson were supposed to be in Cancun, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they couldn't take their tropical vacation. Todd decided to give his wife some kind of vacation and filled their house with 50 lbs of sand, ocean sound effects, and heaters- all in an attempt to recreate the Cancun vacation they were supposed to have. Will they also live out of the suitcases for the next week and then for two weeks after? I don't know about you, but I am the worst about unpacking after a vacation.

Video of Man surprises wife with &#039;Cancun&#039; trip on Ohio

So this whole thing is very, very sweet...but what will the cleanup be like?