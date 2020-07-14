NEOWISE Comet Captured Passing Over Northeast Ohio
Very early this morning, the comet NEOWISE passed over Northeast Ohio and was actually visible to the naked eye. That's a very rare sight, as comets are not usually seen that easily.
What's really cool is that this week (starting this morning), you might actually be able to see the comet yourself! Well, as long as there isn't a lot of light pollution. About an hour or so after sunset, look up at the sky and you might actually be able to see the comet! Have binoculars or a telescope? Even better! Get a look at it while you can, because this baby won't be seen again for another almost 7,000 years.
Read more about the comet and when you can see it here.
Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)— Lynn Roth (@lynnroth) July 14, 2020
Pettisville, Ohio
10:49 PM EDT
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, EF 85 f/1.8
13s @ f/1.8#comet #neowise pic.twitter.com/gS2kuiwH5e
Took a couple of minutes to take a few snaps of #comet #NEOWISE over the Ohio River near Owensboro #kywx It's super hard to see with the naked eye but a long exposure with a camera really brings it out. @NWSPaducah @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/TWrCemBbiL— Chris Conley (@MeanMotionMedia) July 14, 2020
Comet 2020 F3 #NEOWISE tonight over NW Ohio. @EricElwell_TV @KellyDWeather @JayBerschback @RossElletWX @spann #cometc2020f3 #cometNEOWISE #ohwx #StormHour pic.twitter.com/ujR4c4opMV— Tyler Hofelich (@T_Hofelich) July 14, 2020
@KellyDWeather @SamRobertsWX @JeffTanchak19 @BethHMcLeod @JennHarcher Here’s my pics of the comet tonight from the Conneaut Harbor. pic.twitter.com/LoIts2IhVX— Ken Martin (@kenem1981) July 14, 2020
Did you see it!? #NeowiseComet passing over NE Ohio tonight! pic.twitter.com/bUaYy0zB9Y— Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) July 14, 2020
I took a phenomenal pic of the comet, guys. pic.twitter.com/GRNTs6IthU— Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) July 14, 2020