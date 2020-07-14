NEOWISE Comet Captured Passing Over Northeast Ohio

July 14, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Comet in the starry sky

Trifonov_Evgeniy

Very early this morning, the comet NEOWISE passed over Northeast Ohio and was actually visible to the naked eye. That's a very rare sight, as comets are not usually seen that easily.

What's really cool is that this week (starting this morning), you might actually be able to see the comet yourself! Well, as long as there isn't a lot of light pollution. About an hour or so after sunset, look up at the sky and you might actually be able to see the comet! Have binoculars or a telescope? Even better! Get a look at it while you can, because this baby won't be seen again for another almost 7,000 years. 

Read more about the comet and when you can see it here.

 

