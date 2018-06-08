New Species And Exhibit To Open At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is excited to announce that a new animal will be calling the newst habitat exhibition home- the takin! The new exhibit, The Asian Highlands, will feature the takin, red pandas, and leopards. Of the animals that will be calling The Asian Highlands home, three baby snow leopards are moving there too! The triplets were born in April and with the addition of the new exhibit, they will be able to learn how to climb and play, but in a safe environment.

The new exhibit will also feature information on conservation and securing a future for wildlife. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday