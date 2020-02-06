The Newest NFL Bad Lip Reading Video Is Here

Welp, football is officially over for the 2019-2020 season. But with the end of another football season comes another Bad Lip Reading video! This guy is really funny and he started doing these bad lip readings years ago. I still think his Hunger Games video is a Youtube classic. The guy behind the videos has previously mentioned that his mom went deaf in her 40s but she quickly picked up on reading lips as she was adjusting to life being deaf. Our star of the show, however, couldn't do it, so he took his inability to read lips like his mom and turned it into humor and entertainment!

Without further adieu, here is you 2020 NFL Bad Lip Reading.