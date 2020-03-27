There Are No Plans to Postpone the 2020 NFL Draft

March 27, 2020
Alanna Crummie
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft

Tom Pennington / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats
Sports
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

It was unanimously decided that the 2020 NFL Draft should go on as scheduled. However, in accordance with social distancing, things will be very different this year and the Draft will be brought to us in a different capacity. No hugs for Roger Goodell, no packed audience, and no new players walking across the stage after their name is announced. There is no official word on EXACTLY what's going to happen, but Ian Rapoport thinks that we're going to see a lot more shots of people sitting on their couches getting the news of being drafted. EVen thenm, I would suspect it'll just be family and not huge house parties like we normally see in those shots.

The Browns have been making some moves this off season, so let's hope they can make some more moves during the Draft next month.

Tags: 
2020 nfl draft
Coronavirus
footbal
NFL

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes