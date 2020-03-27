There Are No Plans to Postpone the 2020 NFL Draft

It was unanimously decided that the 2020 NFL Draft should go on as scheduled. However, in accordance with social distancing, things will be very different this year and the Draft will be brought to us in a different capacity. No hugs for Roger Goodell, no packed audience, and no new players walking across the stage after their name is announced. There is no official word on EXACTLY what's going to happen, but Ian Rapoport thinks that we're going to see a lot more shots of people sitting on their couches getting the news of being drafted. EVen thenm, I would suspect it'll just be family and not huge house parties like we normally see in those shots.

The Browns have been making some moves this off season, so let's hope they can make some more moves during the Draft next month.