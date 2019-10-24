This Eagles Fan Says That Night Games Are Too Late

Philip Pio is an 8-year-old Eagles fan but he is NOT fan of the night games. Honestly kid, same.

Philip says that night games are too late for kids (and other people) like him who have to go to bed and can't watch the game. As a 25-year-old woman, I have to admit I am in the same boat. I wake up every morning at 2:30 so I can have some coffee, get my lunch ready, and get to the gym before I have to start the show prep for Slats at 4:30. I'm usually in bed, at the latest, by 9:00. That means sleeping mask on, alarms are set, and one of the dogs is curled up at my feet. I'm lucky if I can make it through the first quarter of a night game!

This kid takes a bite of his ice cream sandwich and tells it how it is. He was annoyed with the game time, so his dad told him to take a video. It's one of the cutest and truest things I have ever seen.