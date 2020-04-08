Medina Area Hit by Possible Tornado, Thousands Without Power

Northeast Ohio was slammed with some nasty weather last night, but Medina is one of the places that got the worst of it with a possible tornado, leaving behind a ton of damage and thousands of Northeast Ohio residents without power.

It was scary for me to wake up to a text from my best friend saying that she had lost power and that there was a tornado warning.

My fiance and I are from Medina and only moved away a few years ago, so we still have family and friends down there. My mom is a healthcare worker and working an overnight shift, so I called the police to see if any damage had been reported on her street since her dog is home alone and she has no idea what she'll be driving into when she leaves work.

Photo from my old roommate of a house across from the CVS in Medina



Close lightning + tornado sirens moments before the rotation came through. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/pY9ur43xP6 — Medina WeatherCast (@MedinaWxCast) April 8, 2020

Photos from my future mother in law of her street in Medina. She says the pictures don’t do the damage justice but she can’t get better angles because of the power lines



Earlier tonight was the Medina #tornado warned storm. Very impressive winds that we don’t normally see around here. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/hlRZBd79kr — Neoweather (@Neoweather) April 8, 2020

Photos from my other future mother in law of the damage done to her condo off Route 57 in Medina



This photo from Parma is about two minutes from my house. I'm so lucky that we came out of this with just a small leak in our roof.

Storm damage in Parma. A tree has damaged part of a house on West 67th St and Westlake Avenue. @wkycweather @wkyc pic.twitter.com/exV0PsFYu2 — Sean F. (@SeanForester) April 8, 2020

The National Weather Service will be out today surveying the damage to determine if a tornado can be confirmed and what its strength was.