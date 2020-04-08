Medina Area Hit by Possible Tornado, Thousands Without Power

There was a lot of damage that was done and more will be assessed Wednesday

April 8, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Storm damage on W. Mill St. in Medina, Ohio after the April 8th storms

Nick Civille

Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Northeast Ohio was slammed with some nasty weather last night, but Medina is one of the places that got the worst of it with a possible tornado, leaving behind a ton of damage and thousands of Northeast Ohio residents without power.

It was scary for me to wake up to a text from my best friend saying that she had lost power and that there was a tornado warning.

My fiance and I are from Medina and only moved away a few years ago, so we still have family and friends down there. My mom is a healthcare worker and working an overnight shift, so I called the police to see if any damage had been reported on her street since her dog is home alone and she has no idea what she'll be driving into when she leaves work.

This photo from Parma is about two minutes from my house. I'm so lucky that we came out of this with just a small leak in our roof.

The National Weather Service will be out today surveying the damage to determine if a tornado can be confirmed and what its strength was.

