The Browns training camp may have started off a bit rocky with that fight and all, but Odell Beckham Jr. shared an incredibly heartwarming moment with this kid by giving him his cleats!

OBJ made this fan's day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/byY0HIyRo2 — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2019

You can tell that this kid had no idea how to react. He looks like he is complete and total shock. Honestly I would be too if an NFL player gave me his cleats!