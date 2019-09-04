Watch OBJ Surprise This Youngstown Football Team With New Shoes

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. surprised this Youngstown football team with new shoes. But they weren't just any shoe- they were OBJ's Nike Air Max 720 shoes, and he gave 100 pairs to the school. And this isn't just your ordinary high school football team- this is the first football team Chaney High School has had in nine years. Look at how happy these kids are!

After their football program was dissolved in 2010, Chaney HS is officially back for the 2019 season.



To help celebrate their return, @obj surprised the whole team after practice with his new @Nike Air Max 720s -- pic.twitter.com/SU0M1r1xNF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

Nice job OBJ!