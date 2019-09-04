Watch OBJ Surprise This Youngstown Football Team With New Shoes

September 4, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns

Jason Miller

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats
Sports

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. surprised this Youngstown football team with new shoes. But they weren't just any shoe- they were OBJ's Nike Air Max 720 shoes, and he gave 100 pairs to the school. And this isn't just your ordinary high school football team- this is the first football team Chaney High School has had in nine years. Look at how happy these kids are!

Nice job OBJ!

Tags: 
Browns
obj
odell beckham jr
youngstown
chaney high school
shoes
football team