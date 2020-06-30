OBJ Responds To Latest Trade Rumor

Another day, another trade rumor about Odell Beckham Jr. The rumors have been seemingly nonstop since he came to Cleveland last year. However, this rumor didn't come from any NFL sources- it came from Alex Wood, a pitcher for the Dodgers.

@obj to the Patriots before the season is done. BANK IT! — Alex Wood (@Awood45) June 29, 2020

OBJ immediately responded, denouncing the rumor and reminding fans that he has no plans to leave Cleveland any time soon.

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

If you're playing Browns Bingo, make sure you put a tile on a square for an OBJ rumor. I'm not sure if a Browns Bingo board exists, but man that would be really fun to play, wouldn't it?

While OBJ is staying in Cleveland, Cam Newton is the one going to the Patriots. OBJ wished Newton luck on this next step in his NFL career.