OBJ Responds To Latest Trade Rumor

The Browns star WR is staying put in Cleveland!

June 30, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Odell Beckham Jr.

Another day, another trade rumor about Odell Beckham Jr. The rumors have been seemingly nonstop since he came to Cleveland last year. However, this rumor didn't come from any NFL sources- it came from Alex Wood, a pitcher for the Dodgers.

OBJ immediately responded, denouncing the rumor and reminding fans that he has no plans to leave Cleveland any time soon.

If you're playing Browns Bingo, make sure you put a tile on a square for an OBJ rumor. I'm not sure if a Browns Bingo board exists, but man that would be really fun to play, wouldn't it? 

While OBJ is staying in Cleveland, Cam Newton is the one going to the Patriots. OBJ wished Newton luck on this next step in his NFL career.

