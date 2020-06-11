The Sandusky State Theatre Was Destroyed During Wednesday's Storms

See the rest of the damage from around the area

June 11, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Bricks in rubble

Alessandro2802

Categories: 
Features
Local
Shows
Slats

Ohio got rocked on Wednesday with some pretty wicked storms.

I sat in the living room with one of our dogs and watched the sky go from bright and sunny, to grey, and then to black in a matter of minutes.

But as quickly as it came, it left. My neighborhood in Parma Heights still had power and from what I could see last night and this morning, there was no damage.

Sandusky, however, got hit pretty hard.

Their storm resulted in the demolition of the State Theatre. Check out this video from Twitter of the moment it collapsed.

There were also reports of downed trees and powerlines in the area.

One Rwitter user said that a tornado had gone through Downtown Sandusky, but NWS needs to collect and complie storm data and damage reports over the next few days to determine if there were any tornadoes. 

Here are some more pictures and videos from the storms yesterday.

Tags: 
tornado
sandusky
ohio
storm damage
state theatre