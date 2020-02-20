Cleveland Area Loses Two Family Businesses in One Day

Two family owned restaurants will be closing in the Cleveland area. Carrie Cerino's Ristorante in North Royalton suddenly closed its doors on Tuesday, while Old Fashion Hot Dogs in Ohio City announced they will be closing on March 29th.

Tom Sorma, owner of Old Fashion Hot Dogs, says that the building the restaurant is in has been bought by a developer and will be turned into apartments. Despite tentative plans to keep the Cleveland staple open, Sorma decided it was time to retire after 92 years of business. The restaurant was opened by his father in 1928.

Carrie Cerino's seemed to close suddenly after 57 years of business, stating that the owner has chosen to spend more time with his growing family. With the restaurant closing, many people were left wondering about their gift cards, and brides and grooms trying to find new venues for their weddings.

Though it is sad to lose two Cleveland staples, we hope that those affected by these closings will be able to land on their feet and move forward. Wishing everybody the best of luck!