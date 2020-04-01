Soon You'll be Able to Track Product Availability at the Grocery Store

April 1, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

OurStreets, an app normally used for street safety, is releasing an update this week that will allow you to track product availability. I downloaded the app myself and right now they have a feature where you can report product availability- so if you go to the store and see they are fully stocked in bread, you can provide a photo and then report which store you're at. If at that same store you see no paper products (tissues, toilet paper, etc), then you can provide a photo of the empty shelf. 

The founder and CEO of OurStreets says that this will help people expose themselves less because instead of going from store to store, they'll be able to see which stores have the products they're looking for and when, rather than going to the store every single day trying to find things. 

