Pets And Owners Were Reunited After Escaping The California Wildfires

When it comes to disasters, I always wonder how people can leave their animals behind before of a hurricane hits or letting their animals loose during a wildfire. But, I always fail to consider the animals who escape during the evacuation, which was the situation with a lot of the people who were recently reunited with their four legged family members.

REUNITED! Robin went home with his family today! His boy, Isaiah, had saved all his money to adopt him this spring. The family lost everything in the #Campfire, but are thankful to have Robin back with them. pic.twitter.com/I9g1fe6aPK — UC Davis Vet Med (@ucdavisvetmed) November 17, 2018

This animal hospital has a photo album on their Facebook page dedicated to the lost animals they have found following the Camp Fire, all in the hopes that their owners will be able to identify their pets. And it's been working!

After losing everything in the #Campfire, this young woman found her family member of 16 years :) Coco has a bit more recovery but will go home soon! #ThankfulThursday @ucdavis @UCDavisDateline pic.twitter.com/0vJ84HQE99 — UC Davis Vet Med (@ucdavisvetmed) November 16, 2018

But they have more than cats- they have also taken in pigs, goats, some horses, and a llama!

Day 2 of our Veterinary Emergency Response Team working at the Butte Co fairgrounds, treating animals impacted by the #campfire. Horses, sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens...they have their hands full evaluating and treating them! #animalheroes pic.twitter.com/jsBoGZamCo — UC Davis Vet Med (@ucdavisvetmed) November 12, 2018

These people are heroes and I'm tearing up just thinking about the incredible work they do for animals!