Pets And Owners Were Reunited After Escaping The California Wildfires

November 20, 2018
Alanna Crummie

When it comes to disasters, I always wonder how people can leave their animals behind before of a hurricane hits or letting their animals loose during a wildfire. But, I always fail to consider the animals who escape during the evacuation, which was the situation with a lot of the people who were recently reunited with their four legged family members. 

This animal hospital has a photo album on their Facebook page dedicated to the lost animals they have found following the Camp Fire, all in the hopes that their owners will be able to identify their pets. And it's been working!

But they have more than cats- they have also taken in pigs, goats, some horses, and a llama!

These people are heroes and I'm tearing up just thinking about the incredible work they do for animals!

