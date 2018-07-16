You Need This Information If You're Going Downtown On Tuesday

July 17th is going to be a big day for Downtown Cleveland- Hamilton will be opening at Playhouse Square and Taylor Swift will be performing at FirstEnergy Stadium for her Reputation tour. If you’re going to be Downtown for either event, work, dinner, etc., be aware of the following so you can plan ahead!

Parking Restrictions - The following streets will be marked as “No Parking” areas on July 17th:

From 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Erieside Avenue from East 9th Street at First Energy Stadium to West 3rd Street (both sides of Erieside Avenue)

From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

East 9th Street from Route 2 to Carnegie Avenue on (both sides of East 9th Street)

Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 6th Street (both sides of Lakeside Avenue)

West 3rd Street from Erieside Avenue to West Superior Avenue (both sides of West 3rd Street)

Price for Parking

Remember how much parking was during the 2016 World Series? Expect to pay around that for parking. I checked a few different parking websites where you can reserve spots or see the estimated cost and it really does range from $40 to as high as $75 depending on where you plan to park and what time you plan to park.

Ride Share

Keep in mind that ride share services do surge pricing, which is based on the supply of drivers and the demand of riders. So you could get to Cleveland for a relatively low price, but when after the show, you could be looking at $100 or more to get home.

My advice? Ride the RTA

I will be at the Taylor Swift concert with some friends and a couple of us have decided that it would be best to take the Rapid to and from the concert since I don’t live far from a Rapid station. Sure we’ll have to walk some, but I’d rather pay $5 to take the rapid up to Tower City and then back home rather than pay for parking and then try to navigate my way through the city after the show. RTA will be running the Waterfront Line later than usual.

