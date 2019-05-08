Parma's Pit Bull Ban Narrowly Upheld

Well, Parma will keep its ban on pit bulls after the repeal narrowly lost out by 21 votes. I can say with 100% honesty that I am saddened and disappointed. Owners should be held accountable for the actions of their dogs, not the dog. But that doesn't mean the fight is over!

If you know that your dog, no matter the breed, does not do well around other dogs or needs to build extra confidence and not be so afraid of everything (because a terrified dog can be as a dangerous as an aggressive dog), why would you or any other owner think it would be a good idea to put your dog in that kind of situation? That is setting them up for failure. That is why our oldest pit bull, Layla, was attacked by a chiuahua when she was a puppy- the dog didn't do well with other dogs and was back in obedience training for his aggressive behavior. His owners set him up for failure and Layla was his victim.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, "breed-specific bans are a simplistic answer to a far more complex social problem, and they have the potential to divert attention and resources from more effective approaches." The AVMA has a wonderfully detailed and organized article on BSL and why it doesn't work. And Steffen Baldwin wrote a wonderful essay about why he rescues pit bulls.

I often see people ask pit bull owners to leave their dog alone with their wife and kids. Well, we're not married and we don't have kids, but Eric leaves me alone with our pitties all the time. Layla sleeps in bed with me every night (not her younger brother though, he's still learning to not eat the blankets since he's still a pup). The worst Layla has ever done to us was come too close to death in September of 2017. The worst thing Wade has ever done? It's between chewing the headset microphone and digging holes in the backyard. So if you have any tips on how to safely grow grass with two dogs, that would be swell.