Parma Police Rescue Two Fawns From In-Ground Pool

We see deer all the time in Ohio. But it seems like Parma and Parma Heights see a lot more deer than most areas- my fiance and I are always keeping track of two different families of deer. There's one mama deer with two babies and another mama deer with THREE babies. Sometimes it seems like they have playdates because all five fawns will romp around our neighborhood together while their moms hang back and eat some grass. It's actually pretty adorable.

But for this homeowner in Parma, their deer experience was probably more scary than fun- two little fawns were stuck in their in-ground pool and couldn't get out. The homeowner tried to rescue them, but after an hour, had to call police for assistance. The fawns were swimming when police arrived, but it probably wouldn't have been much longer before exhaustion kicked in. Luckily, the police were able to get both fawns out of the water!