Parma Residents Will Decide Whether Or Not To Lift Pit Bull Ban

Parma City Council met last night and voted unanimously that whether or not to lift the pit bull ban will be up to the residents. The ordinance will join the spring ballot and residents can vote on the issue in May.

Parma has had a ban on pit bulls since 1987. If the city votes to lift the ban, they will join Lakewood and Garfield Heights, two cities who have just lifted their bans. And if that's the case, the ban will be lifted 30 days after it's voted out.

As the proud owner of two beautiful pit bulls, I think that breed specific legislation is an outdated practice and we shouldn't discriminate against dog breeds. We adopted our oldest, Layla, in 2013 when she was 10 weeks old and had been rescued from a kill shelter. So when we bought our house in December of 2017, we had to make sure we moved to an area where we could have our dogs. At the time we only had Layla, but we knew that we were going to want to adopt another pit bull. But because of Parma's ban, we had to move to Parma Heights, where pit bulls are declared "vicious" but not banned. Not long after the move, we adopted Wade Wilson.

So what do you think? Should Parma lift the ban and stop punishing the dogs for the results of their humans?