This Is The Best Lip Sync Video You'll Ever See

November 16, 2018
Alanna Crummie

So a video game store in York, England posted this video on twitter and it has to be one of the most hilarious things I have ever seen. It's all hand puppets of the piranha plant from the Mario games lip syncing Bohemian Rhapsody and I can honestly say I've watched it more than a dozen times in the last day. My only complaint? I wish the video was longer. Check it out!

