This Is The Best Lip Sync Video You'll Ever See

So a video game store in York, England posted this video on twitter and it has to be one of the most hilarious things I have ever seen. It's all hand puppets of the piranha plant from the Mario games lip syncing Bohemian Rhapsody and I can honestly say I've watched it more than a dozen times in the last day. My only complaint? I wish the video was longer. Check it out!

Today we’ve been getting ready for @BoRhapMovie by creating our own rendition! We hope you enjoy it as much as us!! pic.twitter.com/CwptCceKlz — GAME York, Vault 3133 (@GAMEYork) November 11, 2018