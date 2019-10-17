More than 1,700 People Without Power

October 17, 2019
Alanna Crummie
It wouldn't be Fall in Ohio without cold, grey, rainy, and windy weather! The icing on the cake? More than 1,700 people in Cuyhoga County, Ashtabula County, and Lake County are without power. There were a couple of school closings today as well because of the power outages.

We didn't lose power where we live in Parma Heights, which is a little unusual beacuse we're normally one of the houses that lose power due to the weather. In Cuyahog County alone, there were almost 1,500 outages reported. But keep an eye on your power today and make sure all your important devices are charged, because it looks like this icky weather will be sticking around for a little while. Yayyy!

