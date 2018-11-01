This Pregnant Woman Just Won Halloween
November 1, 2018
So this husband made a deal with his wife that if she was still pregnant come Halloween, she would dress up as Bob Wylie, offensive line coach for the Browns. And she delivered, but not her baby!
Exclusive interview with Bob Wylie. #Browns #HappyHallloween pic.twitter.com/IEVMQIrjXQ— Brad Sheffield (@BradSheffield) November 1, 2018
But as it turns out, she was not the only pregnant woman to dress up as Bob Wylie.
Genius costume idea: Pregnant Browns fan dresses up as Bob Wylie— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2018
So I guess the question is, who had the best Bob Wylie costume? Follow up, who's going to be the person to tell a pregnant woman her costume wasn't perfect?