This Pregnant Woman Just Won Halloween

November 1, 2018
Alanna Crummie

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

So this husband made a deal with his wife that if she was still pregnant come Halloween, she would dress up as Bob Wylie, offensive line coach for the Browns. And she delivered, but not her baby!

But as it turns out, she was not the only pregnant woman to dress up as Bob Wylie.

So I guess the question is, who had the best Bob Wylie costume? Follow up, who's going to be the person to tell a pregnant woman her costume wasn't perfect?

