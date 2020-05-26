This Organization Started a Diaper Drive to Help Families During the Pandemic

Pregnant with Possibilities is a non-profit organization in Maple Heights that has started a diaper drive for families in need during the pandemic.

Diapers and other baby needs are essential, but also expensive. And during a time when people need help the most, Pregnant with Possibilities is here to serve and help the community so parents don't have to make as many trips to the store. Since starting the drive (with one scheduled for today), the organization is expecting to have served more than 200 families in total.