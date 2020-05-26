This Organization Started a Diaper Drive to Help Families During the Pandemic
Pregnant with Possibilities is a non-profit organization in Maple Heights that has started a diaper drive for families in need during the pandemic.
Are you in need of essential baby items? The emergency diaper distribution is to help families of diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center has partnered with The Greater Cleveland Diaper Bank, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and Neighborhood Leadership Institute Healthy Families to distribute essential baby items to families in need. On Tuesday, May 26 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. we will host our second drive through distribution for Cuyahoga County. Supplies are limited and all families must register. Please click the events tab in our bio-- to register now.. https://buff.ly/2WRrtaL
Diapers and other baby needs are essential, but also expensive. And during a time when people need help the most, Pregnant with Possibilities is here to serve and help the community so parents don't have to make as many trips to the store. Since starting the drive (with one scheduled for today), the organization is expecting to have served more than 200 families in total.