Producer Alanna Has Officially Set A Wedding Date

On June 3rd, 2019, my boyfriend of 7 years asked me to marry him and of course I said yes! All of our family and friends said "finally" when we told them we were getting married, but we've always moved at our own pace. Up until the end of the year, we had been pretty casually planning the wedding- we picked our colors, our wedding party, discussed what our dogs will wear for the ceremony, and decided on doing a destination wedding in our favorite place- Topsail Island, North Carolina. We had a pretty solid idea of what date we wanted, but once the holidays were over, we knew we had enough money for our first deposit: the venue. Well when January 1st rolled around, we knew it was time to get down to business. So we mailed our deposit and signed contract and officially set our date for May 22nd, 2021! Whoop whoop!

Our wedding is pretty small with just over 100 guests. We know that not everybody will be able to travel to North Carolina for the wedding and that is something we are totally fine with and have come to accept. We've learned that while our wedding day does need to accommdate guests, we've also learned that it's exactly that- OUR wedding day. We love the beach and we love this small town island. It was where we took our first vacation together, it was the last vacation my dad got to go on, and it's where Eric proposed.

We still have a lot of planning to do and the planning is a little harder because we live so far away but we're getting through it! There are certain things I've made decisions on but we still discuss everything and we're planning together. Perhaps the wedding planning seems relatively easy because we're both doing the work and not just one of us?

Either way, I'm very excited for 5/22/2021 because that's the day I'll get to marry my favorite person and our dogs will get to see their parents get hitched!