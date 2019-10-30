Producer Alanna's Weight Loss Transformation

I am 5 lbs away from my 2019 goal- to lose 20 lbs. You know how every year you make that resolution to lose weight, eat better, and live a healthier lifestyle and then NEVER follow through on any of it? That's been me for years. Turns out, you can't lose weight by looking at shirts in a size small online and wondering what you would look like if you were that tiny.

My dad passed away in 2015 right at the beginning of the year and that was when I stopped exercising and stopped watching what I was eating. So between 2015 and 2017, I put on about 40-50 lbs.

Fast forward to June 3rd, 2019- Eric proposed to me! And about a month later, I went looking at wedding dresses with my best friend. That was when I realized I needed to get myself in shape. It was the kick in the butt I needed. I'm 25, 5' 2", and I weighed 180 lbs. So on July 29th, I started going to the gym that's downstairs in our station's building every morning for an hour before I have to start doing show prep for Slats. Thta means I'm there at 3:30 EVERY. MORNING.The beginning was really hard. I couldn't lift anything over 20 lbs and I felt like a real dummy because I didn't know how half of the machines worked. Plus I was hungry all the time since I cut out snacking and fast food.

I'm not doing keto or intermittent fasting or anything like that- I'm just doing your classic, old fashioned diet and exercise. Pictured below is proof of my prgress! In the last frame, you can even see where my shirt is a lot more loose than in the other two pictures.

I drink more milk or water during meals and stop eating when I'm actually full. I meal-prep. I cook at home. I eat a lot of natural almonds (my personal favorite snack). And now three months since I started, I'm down almost 20 lbs. None of my clothes fit me! Seriously, I've been wearing some of Eric's shirts because they're in the size I need. I used to wear a large in men's shirts (extra large in women's), and now I'm a medium (and large in women's)! Eric tells me he is really proud of me for actually putting in the work and doing something I've always wanted to do but never thought I could. I am lifting 80-90 lbs on this abdominal machine, and 30-50 lbs for my arms (depdning on the machine and the exercise). Oh, and I do 30-45 minutes of cardio every day at the gym and it's horrible because all I can do is walk thanks a knee disorder, but I'm making sure it gets done.

This is my weight loss journey and it's something I'm really proud of myself for doing. It's the end of October and I weigh in around 165 lbs, a number I haven't seen for a very long time. Living a healthier lifestyle has been great for me. I'm still coping after losing my dad (we never stop mourning a loss like that), but now instead of turning to food, I can turn to something that is productive and good for me. Cheers to that!