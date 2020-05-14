Meet Producer Alanna's New Kitten, Ty Lee

I've worked at the APL for about a year and a half and I was probably one of a handful of people who hadn't adopted an APL animal - our dogs were adopted from Save Ohio Strays and the cats were stray kittens we had found and taken in.

I've fostered kittens with the APL and never found it hard to bring them back to the shelter to be adopted by someone else.

I've had litters, singletons, and I even lost a foster (which absolutely broke me).

Then I met Ty Lee.

This girl is three months old and has officially joined our small zoo. We've only had her for a few days (part of which was fostering), so we're not expecting her to be best friends with our four adult cats just yet.

We also keep reminding the cats that they were all once annoying kittens too (something they just don't seem to believe). It'll still be a little while until she officially meets the dogs.

She's still getting used to the cats and vice versa, so there's no need to completely overwhelm her.

Her name at the shelter was Fiona, but we changed it to Ty Lee after an acrobatic/circus performer/chi blocker from this show I watched in middle school (and still religiously watch to this day), Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Our Ty Lee is very acrobatic just like the Ty Lee from the show, which is why she was given that name.

Now you shouldn't go into fostering thinking that you're going to find your new pet- but sometimes, you can't help it. The foster animal can just have a way of letting you know that you are their person.

But fostering really does help save lives in so many ways and it's incredibly rewarding to know your foster animal has found its forever home!