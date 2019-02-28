This Is What's Next For Rami Malek

Now that the award season has been rounded out with an Oscar win for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, it is time for Rami Malek to move on. So what is he moving on to, you might ask? The James Bond franchise! But no, our favorite guy will be playing the titular character himself. Instead, Malek will be playing the villain. Cue the dramatic music.

Malek only has a few things on his to-do list now that the Freddie Mercury era is over for him, so he is in the final stages of negotiation to play the villain in the next Bond movie. There have been no confirmations (heck, we don't even know if this is going to be Daniel Craig's last Bond movie or not) and we don't even really know what kind of villain he would play, but what we do know is that now that Malek is an Oscar winner, his price just went up.

What I can say for sure is that I'm really happy he won the Oscar and I can't wait to see what he does next!