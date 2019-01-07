Are The Oscars Next For Rami Malek?

The Golden Globes were last night and as an avid film lover and hostess of Oscar parties (yes, I really host watch parties), I know that the Golden Globes are a pretty good pre-cursor to the Oscars. Based on my observations over the years, I've noticed that the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and the Oscars tend to share nominations and winners. Brie Larson, for example, won Best Actress for Room at all three award shows. Casey Affleck won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

So last night, Rami Malek won Best Actor for his incredible portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which was absolutely amazing! We all know he was outstanding in that movie and really became Freddie Mercury. So now I'm turning to my trusty research to prepare myself for the Oscars and who's on the list of frontrunners for Best Actor? Rami Malek is, of course! And it's not like filming the movie was easy- their director was fired at one point during filming. Sometimes it's about more than just the performance on screen; it's also about the challenges you have to overcome when the cameras aren't rolling.

So what do you think? Given Malek's performance, his Golden Globe win, and Oscar nominations being just weeks away, do you think he'll get a (well deserved) nomination?