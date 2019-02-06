Rami Malek Says "It Was Not Pleasant" Working With Bryan Singer

Rami Malek is flying high right now. He has won a Golden Globe and SAG award for his performance as Freddie Mercury, not to mention he is also nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, while the film also has four other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. But, it was no easy road getting here, and Rami Malek isn't afraid to talk about what it was like working with director Bryan Singer.

"It was not pleasant, not at all," Malek said about his time working with Singer. With just weeks left in production for Bohemian Rhapsody, director Bryan Singer was fired in December of 2017. He would disappear from set for long periods of time and supposedly clashed with Rami Malek a lot. So much so, that things actually turned physical, with Singer throwing equipment at the Bohemian Rhapsody star.

But Malek is not letting any of this get him down as the race for an Oscar continues. The (hostless) Oscars are on Sunday February 24th, so we've got just over two weeks to see is Malek's performance is stronger than his former director's reputation.