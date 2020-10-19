Twitter Reacts to the Browns Loss in Pittsburgh

October 19, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after failing to convert on third down against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Sargent / Stringer

Well, the Browns loss in Pittsburgh wasn't totally unexpected- the Steelers are on fire this season. And while the Browns loss was tough, I think it's important for fans to remember that the team is still 4-2. Like that's awesome, guys! The season is not over and there are still a LOT of games left to play.

Rebuilding a franchise does not happen overnight- I think the Browns have a good chance to have a winning season and make it to playoffs. They are absolutely heading in the right direction and I think it's a little overdramatic to jump to the assumption that this is it for them. With that being said though, they have GOT ot step it up against the Steelers and Ravens if they every want this team to be Super Bowl contenders.

