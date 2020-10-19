Twitter Reacts to the Browns Loss in Pittsburgh

Well, the Browns loss in Pittsburgh wasn't totally unexpected- the Steelers are on fire this season. And while the Browns loss was tough, I think it's important for fans to remember that the team is still 4-2. Like that's awesome, guys! The season is not over and there are still a LOT of games left to play.

Rebuilding a franchise does not happen overnight- I think the Browns have a good chance to have a winning season and make it to playoffs. They are absolutely heading in the right direction and I think it's a little overdramatic to jump to the assumption that this is it for them. With that being said though, they have GOT ot step it up against the Steelers and Ravens if they every want this team to be Super Bowl contenders.

Odell Beckham Jr. yelling on the sidelines = player looking to draw out the best in his teammates.



Please let's not take that clip and twist it to make him look like he's unhappy in Cleveland. He's unhappy with this game. Who in Cleveland isn't? — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 18, 2020

#Browns will be fine. I still believe 6 more wins are on the schedule. They're not division title contenders yet, that's what we learned today. If they can finish above .500 & make the playoffs, that's a gigantic step in the right direction for the franchise. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 19, 2020

In two games, Ravens/Steelers outscored #Browns 76-13. Cleveland clearly better this year. But in the AFC North… a long way still to go. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 18, 2020

i am NOT having a good time — gabb -- (@gabbgoudy) October 18, 2020

I’m in Spain, but the s is silent @Browns — Connor W (@connorwood22) October 18, 2020