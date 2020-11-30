Fans React to the Browns Win Over the Jaguars

November 30, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Jarvis Landry scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Jaguars

Sam Greenwood / Staff

Well it was a close game in Jacksonville yesterday, but the Browns managed to pull off another victory, bringing their record 8-3. It was the nicest weather game the team has played in a few weeks and though the final score was a lot closer than anyone would've liked, it was still a win. There are only 5 games left in the season and the Browns are currently in a Wild Card position. If this team has any hope of making it to the post season, they need to pull off a victory next week against the Titans, who are also 8-3 (though as it stands, Cleveland's matchup would be against the Bills). Despite the mistakes, the Browns are on a path to redemption and could finally become a solid team come next year.

And please enjoy this Ron Swanson quote from Parks and Rec (the one Mayfield referenced after the game).

