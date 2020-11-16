Browns Fans React to Their Win Over the Texans

November 16, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball for 59 yards against the Houston Texans during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jamie Sabau / Stringer

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

Well, there is a lot to unpack after yesterday's win over the Texans that says a lot about this coaching staff and the direction this team is heading. The offense still wasn't 100% there, but the Browns are definitely showing us that they are not the same old team they've been since their return to the NFL. Nick Chubb's run to the 1 yard line was the definitive point of the game- not scoring kept the ball in Cleveland's posession and prevented the Texans from getting the ball back in the last seconds of the game. Which makes a lot of sense, especially if you saw that Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins that won them the game against the Bills with one second left.

Tags: 
Browns
victory
texans
Twitter
reactions
Cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO's Chris Caffery Talks With Bill Louis WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Porter Gustin and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes