Best Reactions to the Browns Pulling Off Another Victory

Wow. WOW. Talk about a game in Tennessee yesterday! A nearly perfect first half, immediately followed by a second half that was an honest to goodness nail biter. Regardless, the Browns still managed to pull out another win- their fourth win in a row, guys! Now, there's still four games left in the season, two of which are going to be CRUCIAL- Monday night against the Ravens (next week), and the last game of the season against the Steelers (who are still the only undefeated team in the NFL). So without further aideau, I present to you the best reactions to the Browns beating the Titans, and moving to a 9-3 record for the first time since 1994 (literally since I was born).

If you can’t handle us at our 0-16 you don’t deserve us at our 9-3. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 7, 2020

Live look at #Browns fans that have supported Baker Mayfield all year LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Uvr9iMhVtB — Rogelio Piedra (@RogelioPiedra) December 6, 2020

We just watched the best half of Cleveland Browns football in my lifetime. — Rod BLuhM #D4L (@CLERodB) December 6, 2020

The Browns are 9-3 with a 97% chance to make the playoffs. Foot on the gas, Cleveland. On to the Ravens --. pic.twitter.com/9zM0DjEk3M — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) December 7, 2020

Am I...am I watching the *Cleveland #Browns? What are these happy feelings? pic.twitter.com/wBV5k8tAdf — alexkayash (@alexkayash) December 6, 2020

I think I speak for most Browns fans when I say these are the Cleveland Browns we've been waiting for our entire lives. pic.twitter.com/CSssRyeGfh — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 6, 2020

After today it is confirmed that Nick Chubb is better than Derrick Henry — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) December 7, 2020

And an extra one just because! I know it's originally from week 8, but we all know that this is still an accurate portrayal of Victory Mondays.