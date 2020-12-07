Best Reactions to the Browns Pulling Off Another Victory

December 7, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans

Andy Lyons / Staff

Wow. WOW. Talk about a game in Tennessee yesterday! A nearly perfect first half, immediately followed by a second half that was an honest to goodness nail biter. Regardless, the Browns still managed to pull out another win- their fourth win in a row, guys! Now, there's still four games left in the season, two of which are going to be CRUCIAL- Monday night against the Ravens (next week), and the last game of the season against the Steelers (who are still the only undefeated team in the NFL). So without further aideau, I present to you the best reactions to the Browns beating the Titans, and moving to a 9-3 record for the first time since 1994 (literally since I was born).

And an extra one just because! I know it's originally from week 8, but we all know that this is still an accurate portrayal of Victory Mondays.

Baker Mayfield
jarvis landry
Nick Chubb
Twitter
reactions
Browns
Cleveland
NFL
football