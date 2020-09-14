Fans React to Cleveland's Brutal Loss in Baltimore

Welp. What is there to say after that horrifying game against the Ravens yesterday? Do you think this will define the entire season or did they even have a chance going into that game? Personally, I think there's still a lot of games left to play and anyone opening against the Ravens would've had a slim shot at winning. The Ravens are in it to win it this year, especially being knocked out of the playoffs by the Titans last season, so every team that faces them have better be playing the best football they've ever played if they want a chance to win.

Regardless, this was a very Browns way to kick off the season, just like how they ended their losing streak by tying a game with the Steelers in 2018.

Browns gonna Brown -- — Samantha Sorrell (@samm_sorrell) September 13, 2020

things i am tired of:



- seibert missing every xp & fg

- dumb ass penalties

- baker underthrowing

- weak ass secondary

- obj dropping passes

- the browns — gabb -- (@gabbgoudy) September 13, 2020

Baker Mayfield might’ve sucked today but at least we don’t think Jimmy Garoppolo is good — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) September 14, 2020

Cleveland Browns, the only normal thing in 2020. — Crying Bengals Lady (@cryingbengalfan) September 13, 2020

YOU KNOW FOOTBALL IS BACK WHEN THE CLEVELAND BROWNS DO THIS -- pic.twitter.com/EmstoSO3kP — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 13, 2020

New year same Cleveland browns pic.twitter.com/s3U5l5E9jd — katina jones (@kjonesfever17) September 13, 2020

If 2020 was a football team it would be the Cleveland Browns — E Z Z I E♡ (@3MiLySpRiggS) September 13, 2020

I love the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/X5TC2N3WCy — Neil Princic (@nprincic31) September 13, 2020

“ThE bRoWns WiLl fInAlLy pUt iT tOgEtHeR tHiS YeAr” pic.twitter.com/ZrXaiwkTe6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 13, 2020

The Browns play the Bengals Thursday night. Are you more confident going into that game? Do you think the Browns can fix those mistakes? Jimmy Donovan says that you can't make mistakes like the ones that were made on Sunday and expect to win games and I have to agree with him. Turnovers, interceptions, missed field goals- these are the same mistakes we see ever year. When will something change?