Fans React to Cleveland's Brutal Loss in Baltimore

September 14, 2020
Alanna Crummie
A Cleveland Browns fan expresses their disappointment with the team during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals

Jason Miller / Stringer

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

Welp. What is there to say after that horrifying game against the Ravens yesterday? Do you think this will define the entire season or did they even have a chance going into that game? Personally, I think there's still a lot of games left to play and anyone opening against the Ravens would've had a slim shot at winning. The Ravens are in it to win it this year, especially being knocked out of the playoffs by the Titans last season, so every team that faces them have better be playing the best football they've ever played if they want a chance to win.

Regardless, this was a very Browns way to kick off the season, just like how they ended their losing streak by tying a game with the Steelers in 2018.

The Browns play the Bengals Thursday night. Are you more confident going into that game? Do you think the Browns can fix those mistakes? Jimmy Donovan says that you can't make mistakes like the ones that were made on Sunday and expect to win games and I have to agree with him. Turnovers, interceptions, missed field goals- these are the same mistakes we see ever year. When will something change?

Tags: 
Browns
Cleveland
reactions
ravens
NFL
2020