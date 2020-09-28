Reactions to Cleveland's Victory Over Washington

September 28, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Malcolm Smith #56 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with his teammates after an interception against Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team

Jason Miller / Stringer

Well, the Browns had a pretty big day at home yesterday! They came out on top of Washington 34-20. Though there were definitely some sloppy moments that could be cleaned up before their against the Cowboys, the Browns showed up and had pretty solid control throughout the game. Mayfield and OBJ were connecting, Chubb was making touchdowns, and the defense was not messing around.

 

