Reactions to Cleveland's Victory Over Washington
Well, the Browns had a pretty big day at home yesterday! They came out on top of Washington 34-20. Though there were definitely some sloppy moments that could be cleaned up before their against the Cowboys, the Browns showed up and had pretty solid control throughout the game. Mayfield and OBJ were connecting, Chubb was making touchdowns, and the defense was not messing around.
Don’t let Monday morning distract you from the fact the Indians are hosting a playoff series and the Cleveland Browns are 2-1.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 28, 2020
Nick Chubb IS the Cleveland Browns. Block and move out of the way.— Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) September 27, 2020
2020 Hope brought to you by THE Cleveland Browns @Browns pic.twitter.com/GGcU5NqZFf— Lee (@Lee01181730) September 27, 2020
QB: Throws the football— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Our defense: pic.twitter.com/QPgolJgOFM
If your team doesn’t have a better record than the Cleveland browns you have no right to speak on mine— Jin Sakai-- (@MasterMoziah) September 28, 2020
The Cleveland #Browns officially have a winning record for the first time in 2,114 days.— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 27, 2020
Love. To. See. It.
The Cleveland Browns are over .500 and Baker Mayfield didn’t throw an interception today. pic.twitter.com/S8ZblrJYyV— Colb (@___Colb___) September 27, 2020
Like this tweet if you think your football team is better than the Cleveland Browns— Nick Wagner (@Wagnificentt) September 27, 2020
Preciate the love but we all know you can’t be the king until you deliver on the ring— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) September 28, 2020
@KingJames -- #GoBrowns ---- https://t.co/SxwLdSW5r0 pic.twitter.com/yKxHcoKetL
IT IS VICTORY MONDAY— Browns Clock ----⬜️---- (@BrownsClock) September 28, 2020
7 days until the #Browns play the @dallascowboys
1 day since the @Browns won a game
6,476 days since the @Browns have played a playoff game
9,402 days since the #Browns have won a playoff game
Another day closer#Believeland #ClevelandBrowns