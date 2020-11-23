Best Reactions to the Browns Win Against the Eagles

November 23, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Kareem Hunt is pursued by Alex Singleton during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020

Gregory Shamus / Staff

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

Once again, the Browns managed to pull off another victory in crappy weather! That means that we are, once again, celebrating a VICTORY MONDAY. We've had a lot of Victory Mondays this season. The Browns have a better record than the Ravens (THE RAVENS) and are 3 games behind the Steelers (the only undefeated team in the NFL). Next week we head down to Jacksonville to take on the 1-9 Jaguars, but for now, let us celebrate this 7-3 team. 

 

Aaannnddd one more tweet- proof that the Browns were going to win.

 

Tags: 
Cleveland
Browns
Eagles
victory monday
reactions
tweets