Best Reactions to the Browns Win Against the Eagles

Once again, the Browns managed to pull off another victory in crappy weather! That means that we are, once again, celebrating a VICTORY MONDAY. We've had a lot of Victory Mondays this season. The Browns have a better record than the Ravens (THE RAVENS) and are 3 games behind the Steelers (the only undefeated team in the NFL). Next week we head down to Jacksonville to take on the 1-9 Jaguars, but for now, let us celebrate this 7-3 team.

Don’t let planning for Thanksgiving this week distract you from the fact the Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and in 2nd place all alone in the AFC North. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 23, 2020

I will never, ever get tired of watching this. #Browns pic.twitter.com/k1xK46rYhs — Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) November 22, 2020

the Cleveland Browns have a better record than the Baltimore Ravens — Mollis (@BurdsIVue) November 22, 2020

the cleveland browns are 7-3. :) pic.twitter.com/LRZoklW6gD — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) November 22, 2020

Cleveland #Browns 7-3 and 2nd in the Division time to celebrate !!!! pic.twitter.com/za9rzvnodD — Paul Brown---- Browns --/ Food --/ London--Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) November 22, 2020

The Browns are 7-3. #Browns — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 22, 2020

With their 22-17 loss to the Browns, the Eagles fall to 3-6-1 and drop all the way down to first place in the NFC East. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2020

The Raiders lose & now your Cleveland #Browns are tied with the 4th best record (7-3) in ALL of the National Football League. That's right. — Alex P. Keaton (@fighterguy2424) November 23, 2020

Aaannnddd one more tweet- proof that the Browns were going to win.