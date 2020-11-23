Best Reactions to the Browns Win Against the Eagles
Once again, the Browns managed to pull off another victory in crappy weather! That means that we are, once again, celebrating a VICTORY MONDAY. We've had a lot of Victory Mondays this season. The Browns have a better record than the Ravens (THE RAVENS) and are 3 games behind the Steelers (the only undefeated team in the NFL). Next week we head down to Jacksonville to take on the 1-9 Jaguars, but for now, let us celebrate this 7-3 team.
Don’t let planning for Thanksgiving this week distract you from the fact the Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and in 2nd place all alone in the AFC North.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 23, 2020
Y’all know what day it is #VictoryMonday #Browns pic.twitter.com/OysFrz1fOj— George Dufour III (@gdufouriii) November 23, 2020
I will never, ever get tired of watching this. #Browns pic.twitter.com/k1xK46rYhs— Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) November 22, 2020
the Cleveland Browns have a better record than the Baltimore Ravens— Mollis (@BurdsIVue) November 22, 2020
the cleveland browns are 7-3. :) pic.twitter.com/LRZoklW6gD— Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) November 22, 2020
Cleveland #Browns 7-3 and 2nd in the Division time to celebrate !!!! pic.twitter.com/za9rzvnodD— Paul Brown---- Browns --/ Food --/ London--Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) November 22, 2020
The Browns are 7-3.— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 22, 2020
The Browns are 7-3.
The Browns are 7-3.
The Browns are 7-3.
The Browns are 7-3. #Browns
With their 22-17 loss to the Browns, the Eagles fall to 3-6-1 and drop all the way down to first place in the NFC East.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2020
The Raiders lose & now your Cleveland #Browns are tied with the 4th best record (7-3) in ALL of the National Football League. That's right.— Alex P. Keaton (@fighterguy2424) November 23, 2020
The @Browns are 7-3. The @Patriots are 4-6. We’ve officially entered The Matrix pic.twitter.com/e1Ly9mgpgg— trey wingo (@wingoz) November 22, 2020
Aaannnddd one more tweet- proof that the Browns were going to win.
The moment we knew it was going to be a W .... pic.twitter.com/rTvvFRBwJU— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2020