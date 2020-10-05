Best Reactions to the Browns Win Over the Cowboys
What else is there to say about that game yesterday? We laughed, we cried, we cheered, we yelled- but the most important thing is that WE WON! Is this...is this the real deal? If there's any good to come of 2020, it might be the Cleveland Browns.
Don’t let Monday morning distract you from the fact the Cleveland Browns have won three games in a row and are 3-1 overall this season.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 5, 2020
I’m so happy the Cleveland Browns decided not to pull a Atlanta Falcons. ----♂️— Kody Koharcheck (@therealkodsterr) October 4, 2020
OBJ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @obj bro bro! Let’s GO!!!! #Browns— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2020
Cleveland @Browns fans sitting with a 3-1 record like: pic.twitter.com/5Z85qo94ZX— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2020
THE cleveland browns beat america’s team therefore the cleveland browns are now america’s team— gabb -- (@gabbgoudy) October 4, 2020
The @Browns are 3-1.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 4, 2020
The @dallascowboys are 1-3.
That’s it.
That’s the tweet.
I will give my leg to Nick Chubb #browns— Samantha Sorrell (@samm_sorrell) October 4, 2020
#VictoryMonday from Dallas!! Can’t wait to fly back to The Land!! #CLEvsDAL #Browns pic.twitter.com/bfGB0UzFpR— Pumpkinhead -- (@PumpkinNation) October 5, 2020
THE CLEVELAND BROWNS BEAT THE COWBOYS AND ARE 3-1— Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) October 4, 2020
I AM EMOTIONAL AND JUST JUMPED IN LAKE ERIE pic.twitter.com/3FlVIMDX29
October 4, 2020