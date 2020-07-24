The Missing Red Panda in Columbus Has Been Found

On Wednesday morning, the Columbus Zoo reported that Kora, a red panda with two cubs, had gone missing from her habitat. Between Wednesday and Thursday, zoo employees searched high and low for her in her habitat, surrounding habitats, and reviewed security footage- but they were coming up with nothing. Then Thursday evening, as two guests were walking through the zoo, they spotted Kora in between two exhibits, hiding in the foliage! Just like the zoo though, she hadn't left the area. Getting her back to her habitat and her cubs, however, was a wild ride.

First they brought out Kora's favorite treats, but then she just scurried up a tree and stayed there. Next, they brought out her cubs! But that still did nothing. She refused to move from that tree. So employees got out a safety net and they had to tranqualize her- she eventually fell from the tree and landed in the safety net. Now Kora is back home with her cubs and I'm sure the zoo will be keeping extra eyes on her and her sneaking skills.